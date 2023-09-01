Terre Haute sober living facility looks to expand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One sober living program is celebrating its first full year of operations and wants to expand.
The Phoenix House in Terre Haute opened its doors one year ago Friday.
Director Deanna Griffin says since then, the program has grown tremendously. The hope is to expand to provide more services, especially for mothers and those expecting.
"It's just something that's grown into a life of its own. So we need to have more space. We need to have a mommy and me house where there can be a resident in one house where that room's designated for her and her children," Griffin said.
As of right now, there's no plan set in stone. Griffin says the biggest obstacle is funding.
