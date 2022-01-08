Terre Haute Seniors Group - changing what it means to be retired!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gloomy days call for inside activities!
One local group did just that -- by spending the morning at the Swope Art Museum!
The Terre Haute Seniors Group is a group for seniors who want to get together for exercise, lunch, games, travel, and more.
On Saturday, group members met up at the Swope Museum to admire the arts!
After, they headed over to Federal Coffee and Fine Foods for some refreshments.
Group organizer, James Henderson, says he created this group to help retired individuals get out of the house.
"So I came up with the idea of creating a group. I thought there has to be other people out there who are like me. Who are in their 70s, who are retired, who are sitting at home. So, I created the group both for the physical aspect and for the mental," Henderson said.
The groups next event is a game night at 'Footers Pizza' in Terre Haute.
It's Wednesday, January 12th, at 6 p.m.