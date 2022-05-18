 Skip to main content
Terre Haute sanitation truck leakage causes crash

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH|I) - On Wednesday, an incident involving a sanitation truck closed some local roads for a while.

It happened near State Road 159 and Cottom Drive in Vigo County.

The sheriff's office told us a Terre Haute sanitation truck was leaking on the road.

City officials say the material was not raw sewage. It was the remaining by-product of the sewer cleaning process after treatment.

The sheriff's office says the material on the road caused a semi to crash.

Crews spent several hours cleaning up.

