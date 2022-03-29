Terre Haute Rotary Club awards annual Five Avenues of Service recognition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local club honored one of their own Tuesday afternoon.
The Terre Haute Rotary Club presented member Kim Ingalsbe with the Five Avenues of Service Recognition.
Every year, the award is given to a member who demonstrates the club's themes of club, vocational, community, and international and youth service.
Ingalsbe said she was humbled to be the 2022 recipient of the award.
"I love what I do and do what I love," she said. "So, servicing the community in any different way or whatever needs to be done. That's what Rotary stands for."
Ingalsbe said she will continue to do service projects with her fellow Rotary members.