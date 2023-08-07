Terre Haute restaurant open after a car drove through it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business is open after a car crashed into it.

Qdoba is serving customers while the building is under repairs.

Portions of the window and wall were boarded up.

Store workers say they were able to clean up quickly and open for business as usual on Saturday.

The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating what happened. Officials with the department told us a vehicle crashed into the side wall around 3 a.m. Friday.

Detectives have found the suspect's truck, but the police department has not released any further information.