Terre Haute residents have the chance to talk to realtors and bankers about housing and banking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fair housing was initiated and is celebrated nationally in the month of April. There was a celebration here as well.
The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors and the Terre Haute Savings Bank held a fair housing event for Terre Haute residents. Leaders of the event say that some people may feel intimidated about real estate and financial situations. This gives them a chance to relax.
“Fair housing addresses.. you know, it doesn't discriminate against race, origin, age, disability, or familial status. This is an environment where someone could come in and feel comfortable talking to someone,” said Tami Kolodziej with the THAAR.
If you were unable to make it to the event, you can find more here.