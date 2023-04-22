 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Terre Haute residents have the chance to talk to realtors and bankers about housing and banking

  • 0
THAAR

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fair housing was initiated and is celebrated nationally in the month of April. There was a celebration here as well.

The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors and the Terre Haute Savings Bank held a fair housing event for Terre Haute residents. Leaders of the event say that some people may feel intimidated about real estate and financial situations. This gives them a chance to relax.

“Fair housing addresses.. you know, it doesn't discriminate against race, origin, age, disability, or familial status. This is an environment where someone could come in and feel comfortable talking to someone,” said Tami Kolodziej with the THAAR.

If you were unable to make it to the event, you can find more here.