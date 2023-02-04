Terre Haute residents enjoyed some treats at Soup Bowl Benefit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Super Bowl is next weekend, but this weekend people gathered for the Soup Bowl Benefit.
Catholic Charities hosted its 13th annual Soup Bowl Benefit at Maryland Community Church. Visitors could come to enjoy soups, breads, and desserts from over 30 local restaurants.
The main attraction was the local handcrafted soup bowls. Visitors could come in and pick out their own bowl to enjoy some goodness.
Catholic Charities development manager, Jessica Murphy, explained how this event impacts the community.
"They don't have enough nutritious food to live an active healthy lifestyle. These are our neighbors that we walk by, we see everyday. The $30 ticket that you spent to come to this event allows us to provide as many as 120 meals to these families who need them the most," said Murphy.
Around 300 tickets were sold for this event. The money will go directly to Catholic Charities food bank.