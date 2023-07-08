Terre Haute residents enjoy free pancake breakfast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute got their Saturday started in a delicious way!
The Secular Franciscan Order offered up a free breakfast for the community at the Saint Benedict Soup Kitchen. Folks got to chow down on fluffy pancakes, sausages, eggs and fruit! They could wash it all down with some refreshing juice.
Organizers say this is just one small way to serve the community.
"All these people are volunteers. They just love coming here and offering their services. We are told we need to go out into the world and be Christ to each other. And, that's what we're trying to do," said Linda Gorrell.
If you missed out on Saturday's breakfast, there will be another one on July 22! It is free of charge.