Terre Haute residents celebrate local breweries, wineries, and distilleries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks threw a hoppin’ party in the Historic Brewing District of Terre Haute!
Around 2,000 people gathered to celebrate the Second Annual Haute Hops and Vines Festival. Vendors, volunteers, and visitors raised a toast to the brewing heritage in this area. People could enjoy craft drinks from Indiana breweries, wineries, and distilleries.
Mark Baker is one organizer for this event. He says an event like this can help local brewers.
"A lot of these guys that run these, they're all small businesses. They're all local entrepreneurs. So, just with any local businesses, they're the heartbeat of our community and our economy, so you gotta be able to shine a light on them," said Baker.
Next year, organizers are wanting to find ways to get Illinois brewing involved as well.