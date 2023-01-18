Terre Haute Regional Airport updates will bring economic growth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport has been working on revamping its facility since 2017. Here is what has been accomplished.
The airport has mainly focused on revamping buildings and other structures on campus. Officials reported that they have updated terminal box hangars, runway configuration, and the main airport building itself.
Ninety percent of these projects were federally funded. The airport also received state and local funds. Officials announced that the airport has a new fire truck on site as well. This fire truck will allow for a quicker response time in the case of an emergency. Officials hope to construct a new firehouse for the truck in the future.
Executive director, Jeff Hauser, is excited about the growth of the area.
"We just want to be a good partner for growth. So anything we can bring here business-wise, anything like that, we just want to help be a good steward of the east side of Terre Haute." said Hauser.
Last year, the airport saw around 70,000 planes come and go. That makes it the third busiest airport in Indiana. It has a great impact on the economic development of Terre Haute.
The airport raked in around $270 million last year and generated around 2,000 jobs. Terre Haute mayor, Duke Bennett, says after a successful year, the board is already looking towards the future.
Mayor Bennett says that they have been working with the Air Force and National Guard to bring more assets to the area. The city has also considered building an athletic complex on the east side. More businesses are moving in as well, most notably the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino.
Bennett also says events like the 2024 airshow and the hot air balloon festival will draw tourists from across the Midwest. When it comes to Terre Haute's future, Bennett says that the airport is a catalyst for growth.
"It's a jewel that we really have in our community. When you look at economic development activity, this generates its own little world out here at the airport, with much more potential for growth," said Mayor Bennett.
Officials hope to continue work at the airport and East Terre Haute for years to come.