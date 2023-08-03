Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission plans to move over to 'The Hub' at 900 Wabash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission has been eyeballing the new business hub at 900 Wabash. And now, with the City Council's approval, the department will have a new place to work out of.
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission currently operates on the third floor of City Hall. President Steve Witt says that the commission has decreased in number, stating they have 2 times more space than they need and that there are other departments that could use the space.
As of now, the Economic Development Corporation, the Workforce Investment board, and the Metropolitan Planning board have moved to 900 Wabash - what's being called The Hub.
The Redevelopment Commission asked for lease approval for over 2,600 square feet in total. That's over 900 square feet of private office space and then over 1,600 for shared space.
With the new flourishing Hub at 900 Wabash, the commission is looking forward to being a part of a more centralized unit for the community.
"We work with all sorts of clientel at the Department of Redevelopment," said Steve Witt. "We also work with businesses that are from out of town. We want to put our best foot forward when it comes to our community. We think this is a very nice place for the department to be going forward in the future."
Witt says the area is newly carpeted and move-in ready. The commission hopes to make the move soon.