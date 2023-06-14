Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is "cautiously optimistic" moving forward with a plan for former THPD HQ building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The former Terre Haute Police headquarters on 12th and Wabash has been empty since August 2021. As we've told you before, the plan is to turn it into a new apartment complex. Now, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is hoping to see changes within the next few months.
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission has been working with a construction group based in Indianapolis for a year and a half. After a few extensions on purchase agreements, leaders are looking to finalize the plan.
The plan is to demolish the building and then build an apartment complex in that location. WDG Construction is the company that has been approved for the project. It's expected to cost around $9 million to demolish and reconstruct.
But, there have been issues with rising interest rates. The current purchase agreement extension expires on June 30th.
Commission president Steve Witt, says that this project will help local contractors as it will be contracted out to them as well. He continues to talk about what this would mean for the Terre Haute community.
"It's an eyesore. We just want to see it gone. So this is the best opportunity that we know of. So, another amenity that we can use to attract folks to the community in conjunction with our new jobs that we need to fill for some of our economic development projects and so on," said Witt.
Again, the current extension expires on June 30th. Leaders and contractors are cautiously optimistic to have the money for the project around that time.