Terre Haute primaries final, Sakbun beats Goodwin to face Mayor Bennett

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett is looking to win his fifth term in office.
If elected, he'd tie Ralph Tucker as the longest-serving mayor in the city.
Mayor Bennett did not have any Republican challengers for this primary. But two democrats are vying to face Bennett in the fall.
Pat Goodwin worked as the city engineer in the early 2000s. He studied civil engineering at Rose-Hulman.
Brandon Sakbun is a graduate of the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. He served as a US Army Ranger officer.
Sakbun beat Goodwin with 54 percent of the vote.
City Council
We've been closely following the contested races for Terre Haute city council. No Republicans filed for city council seats.
In District One, incumbent Amy Auler faces Kandace Hinton.
With 57 percent of the vote, Kandace Hinton won on the Democratic ticket.
Moving to district two -- Clark Cowden and Amanda Thompson went for the Democratic vote.
Democrat Earl Elliott has held the seat for two terms.
Thompson came out ahead.
Two Democrats hoped to unseat Todd Nation in District Four. Nation came out on top over Andrew Beddow and Ryan Carter.
In District Five, Democrat Neil Garrison did not seek re-election. Jim Chalos, Jimmie Jeffers and Ralph Leck ran to replace him. Chalos won.
There will also be a newcomer in District Six.
Democrat Martha Crossen did not run again.
Anthony Dinkel took the race over Jennifer Buttrey-Dammann and Cathy Frakes.