Terre Haute Pride Center hosts 2nd Annual Pride Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last year, the Terre Haute Pride Fest was held on Wabash Avenue in June during Pride Month, but this year was different.
The Terre Haute Pride Center hosted its 2nd Annual Pride Fest Saturday at Indiana State University. With the changes, organizers hoped to get more students involved.
Over 75 vendors were there, including LGBTQ+ friendly businesses and community organizations. Katie Lugar, the president of the Pride Center, says it's great to see the support.
"I'm so proud of our community who've just been so open to us at the Pride Center of Terre Haute. Having a community and people who are very clear in their support for LGBTQ+ community members has been really life-changing for a lot of folks," said Lugar.
This also gave visitors a chance to learn more about ISU's LGBTQ+ resources.