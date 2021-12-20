Terre Haute Pride Center gives back to community in a unique way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is providing a unique service to the community this winter season!
The Pride Center of Terre Haute introduced their hygiene library right outside of their location on Wabash Avenue.
It is currently stocked with hygiene bags and various winter essentials such as hats, and gloves.
The bags include items like a toothbrush, body wipes, deodorant, and many other essentials.
Organizers say little actions like this can mean a lot more to people in need than you'll ever know.
"Being in this downtown location, we've seen that our homeless population is slowly rising. So, we just wanted to stand in the gap at least somewhere," Board President Nichelle Campbell-Miller.
Since they put it up last Sunday, they have already filled the mailbox twice.
Again, these items are free, and available to anyone who needs them.