Terre Haute police officer issued a 10-day suspension after kicking a dog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's new information on a Terre Haute Police officer that was seen in a video kicking a dog. This new information comes from a merit board meeting at the Terre Haute police station this afternoon.
Board members say the sergeant who kicked the dog was issued a 10-day suspension.
As for what is next and what has happened, here is what we know:
The next part of this process is an appeal hearing.
That will be Feb. 10, for the officer to appeal potential punishments.
However, any formal action on the officer's appeal would come at a subsequent public meeting, according to the merit board.
That meeting has not yet been scheduled.
The name of the officer was not released during Wednesday's meeting.
As for what has happened to date, on Nov. 30, News 10 received tips and a link to a video that showed a Terre Haute police officer kicking a dog.
The person who posted the video never got back to us for comment.
The Terre Haute Police Department then released body camera video showing over three and a half minutes of what happened.
The department said they knew of the video and understood the public outrage.
You may also remember News 10 spoke with Vigo County prosecutor Terry Modesitt the next day.
That was Dec. 1.
He said he felt no crime had been committed.
"The officer was doing his duty, now whether or not he acted, you know, against THPD policies, or department rule, or anything like that, that's up for the police department to determine," said Modesitt during his Dec. 1 interview with News 10.
That session for appeal is scheduled for Feb. 10.
That will be at 10:00 a.m.
News 10 asked Terre Haute police chief Shawn Keen and the merit board to comment on the pending disciplinary actions.
They declined to speak with us.