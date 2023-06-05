 Skip to main content
Terre Haute police officer formally charged after allegedly showing up to work drunk in his patrol car

Jeffrey Pupilli

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Formal charges have been filed against a Terre Haute police officer.

Officer Jeffrey Pupilli faces faces one Class A misdemeanor count for operating a motor vehicle. He also faces a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Court documents allege Pupilli drove his police car to work while drunk last Thursday.

GPS tracking for his squad car also showed he drove 93 miles per hour at one point.

He'll be back in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Pupilli is a 14-year veteran with terre haute police.

