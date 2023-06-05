Terre Haute police officer formally charged after allegedly showing up to work drunk in his patrol car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Formal charges have been filed against a Terre Haute police officer.

Officer Jeffrey Pupilli faces faces one Class A misdemeanor count for operating a motor vehicle. He also faces a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Court documents allege Pupilli drove his police car to work while drunk last Thursday.

GPS tracking showed he drove 93 miles per hour with a BAC of .596.

GPS tracking for his squad car also showed he drove 93 miles per hour at one point.

He'll be back in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Pupilli is a 14-year veteran with terre haute police.