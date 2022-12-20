 Skip to main content
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
police shooting
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month.

On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.

According to Indiana State Police, Officer Noel shot and killed James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police says Noel heard screams and cries for help after arriving. He forced his way inside of a room and saw Ready with a knife.

Ready reportedly told Noel to "shoot me" and "kill me" several times. Noel told ready to drop the knife, but police said he refused.

That's when Ready reportedly moved toward Officer Noel and another person from the home with the knife.

Ready reportedly got just three steps from the officer and the other person when state police said Noel fired his weapon three times. Two of the rounds hit Ready, killing him.

ISP interviewed a person from inside the home. That person claimed Ready told them, "If I die, then you are dying with me."

A woman inside of the home reportedly suffered several stab wounds from Ready.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is ongoing, but based on witnesses' statements and Noel's service record - the shooting was justified.

