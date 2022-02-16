Terre Haute Police officer caught on doorbell cam kicking a dog receives maximum punishment from merit board

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police officer was handed the maximum punishment under the law after he was caught on a doorbell camera kicking a dog.
Late last year, a video of a Terre Haute Police officer kicking a dog while responding to a call went viral.
Sergeant Jesse Chambers was given a ten-day, unpaid suspension by the police department's merit board as punishment. That's the maximum allowed by law.
Chambers appealed the decision. On Wednesday, the board denied the appeal and upheld the discipline.
Chambers is also required to undergo retraining and an evaluation period with the department.
Chief Sean Keen said Chambers has been a valued officer for 12 years, but the chief agreed with the punishment.