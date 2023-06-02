Terre Haute police officer accused of hitting speeds of 93 mph in his patrol car with a BAC of .596

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more after a Terre Haute police officer was charged after he was accused of driving drunk in his patrol car.
According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, Officer Jeffrey Pupilli showed up for work on Thursday while under the influence of alcohol.
News 10 obtained the probable cause (PC) document following his arrest.
What allegedly happened?
According to the PC, a THPD sergeant took Pupilli in for a random drug and alcohol screening. He allegedly tested positive for "breath alcohol."
The sergeant took Pupilli back to Terre Haute police headquarters on 7th Street and was placed in a conference room.
The investigation
When a lieutenant entered a conference room, he said he noticed the strong smell of alcohol, and Pupilli had bloodshot, watery eyes.
The lieutenant said Pupilli's patrol car was parked in the secure lot. While checking the in-car tracking software, they learned Pupilli hit speeds of 93 mph near State Road 63 and Pennington Road.
While investigating, the lieutenant learned Pupilli went in for the random drug and alcohol screening. According to the documents, his BAC was .596. He was offered the chance to retest, where he had a BAC of .500. Another test around 15 minutes later showed his BAC was .446.
Pupilli refused to take a chemical test. A short time later, police received a search warrant for Pupilli's blood. Over four hours after the initial breath test, Pupilli's chemical test showed he had a BAC of .125.
Pupilli was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Pupilli was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to Chief Keen, Pupilli reported for roll call, but did not go into the field or respond to any calls.