Terre Haute police need your help finding missing woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute need your help finding a missing woman.
According to Terre Haute Police, 37-year-old Kathleen "Katie" Ricklefs was last heard from around 3:00 P.M. on April 4. That's when she made a phone call to her family from Books-a-Million on the city's southside.
Ricklefs is described as 5'4" with dirty blonde/light brown hair. She has hazel eyes and weighs around 165 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black winter hat, an oversized green hoodie and blue athletic pants.
If you have any information on her location, contact Terre Haute Police at 812-238-1661 or Det. Kenny Murphy at 812-244-2234.