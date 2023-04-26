Terre Haute Police investigate death of unidentified woman found near nursing home of missing resident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following developing information about a missing person's case and a death investigation.
We contacted detectives at the Terre Haute Police Department about the incident.
Police say Teresa Joy was reported missing on March 31. Southwood Healthcare filed the report.
The nursing home says Joy was a resident there. It said Joy walked away on March 30 with no ID or phone.
A Silver Alert was not issued - police say Joy did not meet the criteria for the alert.
The Terre Haute Police Department says a woman's body was discovered not too far from Southwood. The body was found in a heavily wooded area near Lockport Road.
The woman's identity has not been determined. An autopsy was performed - those results are still pending.
Police say they're waiting on DNA results to confirm the person's identity.
THPD says no charges have been filed at this time, and no persons of interest have been identified.
More developments could come after the results from the autopsy are released. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have information about this case, call Detective Gant at the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.