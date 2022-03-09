Terre Haute Police Department welcomes new faces

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Police Department is welcoming eight new faces.
The department swore in 8 new officers on Wednesday.
The chief tells us these new officers will help fill the spots of those who retired at the start of the year.
The officers that were sworn in will go into entry-level positions.
The chief tells us that he is excited to welcome these new faces to the team.
These new officers will go to the academy in May.
After that, they will go through about a year of training.