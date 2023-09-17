Terre Haute Police Department unveils statue of Det. Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department unveiled a new memorial to honor a fellow fallen officer.
The memorial was made in the likeness of Detective Greg Ferency. He was killed in the line of duty in 2021.
The statue was created by local artist Bill Wolfe. Earlier this year, he gave News 10 a sneak peek of what the statue would look like. It was finally revealed Sunday as a part of the Jeep Junkies Run to Remember fundraiser that helped fund the statue.
THPD Chief Shawn Keen says it's great to see the community come out to support and to remember.
"It's great. I mean to see hundreds of people out here for this - it's a good feeling, definitely for the officers that took part in this today to see that. I think that's important that the community supports them. We're so grateful to have the community that we have," said Chief Keen.
Ferency's statue was actually the finishing piece for the memorial, along with 14 officers' names, another 14 for Terre Haute firefighters and 6 Vigo County Sheriff deputies' names.
You can visit the memorial in front of the THPD building.