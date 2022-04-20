Terre Haute Police Department puts officers through driving, traffic stop courses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is making sure its officers are ready for anything that comes their way.
The department is holding several training events for every officer, from the youngest to the oldest. Officers spend a day going through driving and different traffic stop scenarios. Sergeant Michael Ellerman said these scenarios are important in preparing officers.
"There's no such thing as a routine traffic stop," he said. "You'll hear that all the time. But, I'm pulling you over for whatever traffic violation you've done, but I don't know who you are."
In these scenarios, instructors play the felons and throw different curveballs to the responding officers. This includes things like running on foot or shooting at the officers.
Officers also face obstacles on the road. Officers drive through several driving courses meant to simulate a real-world road. Cones represent things like people and curbs, things officers must swerve around. Officers must also display a shuffle approach to steering and three-point turns.
Ellerman said things are added each year to training after reviewing a list of concerns from the previous year. He believes that it seems to be working.
"Last year," he said. "We did an entire course that was almost nothing but backing and then for this whole year, we haven't seen a single backing accident."
All of the training culminates in a mock pursuit. Officers combine both of their earlier courses for this practice test.
Sergeant Ellerman said this training not only creates better officers, but also creates a better community where officers and the community can live together.
"They gotta understand that they are going to be reacting to the public and their driving," he said. "We want to make sure everyone is safe out there."