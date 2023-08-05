Terre Haute Police Department hosts a block party full of summer fun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite a delay because of a tornado warning, families could come out enjoy all kinds of summer fun at the Terre Haute Police Department's block party Saturday.
There was an obstacle course, foam party, and free food. There was even a chance to dunk Chief Keen and Mayor Bennett in a dunk tank. officers want people to know they are proud to be a part of the Terre Haute community.
"In every aspect we're a part of this community. We live here. We play here. We work here. We want to build that bond with our young people especially in this community," said Brad Newman, sergeant of THPD juvenile division.
Kids walked away with prizes and the fun all ended with a nice firework show. Officers say this is the first year for this event, but it won't be the last.