Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side.
Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week.
According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser.
While searching the area, officers said they found the vehicle. During a search, police found ten stolen catalytic converters and tools to remove them from cars quickly.
Both men were charged with theft of precious metals and criminal mischief.