 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives

  • Updated
  • 0
car arrests
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side.

Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week.

According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser.

While searching the area, officers said they found the vehicle. During a search, police found ten stolen catalytic converters and tools to remove them from cars quickly.

Both men were charged with theft of precious metals and criminal mischief.

Recommended for you