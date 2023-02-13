Terre Haute Parks employee facing child molesting charges in late-January investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An employee of the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is facing child molesting charges, according to court documents filed late last month.
A probable cause document was filed on January 27 in Vigo County, charging Melvin Scott with two felony counts of child molesting. According to the court document, a woman told police she believed Scott sexually assaulted two girls. When detectives interviewed Scott, he ultimately said he might have accidentally inappropriately touched the girls. Detectives also said Scott confessed to having child pornography on his phone.
The court document states Scott told detectives he was an employee of the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department and that he worked out of the maintenance garage at Deming Park.
WTHI-TV sent a public records request to the city legal department on January 30 asking for Scott's employment records. The department responded on Monday, saying Scott was hired on January 1, 2000.
Scott's personnel records detail three short suspensions. In February 2012, Scott was suspended for three days for issues related to personal grooming. He was sent home early in April 2007 for a similar situation. Scott served a three-day suspension in May 2006 for failing to follow a supervisor's orders.
As part of the records request, WTHI-TV asked for a list of Scott's responsibilities. The most recent job description for that roles includes the following:
- Responsible for maintenance operations at City Parks and Facilities.
- Make preparations for events.
- Plants and maintains trees at City Parks and Facilities.
- Plants and maintains flowers at City Parks and Facilities.
- Clean the Parks.
- Maintain the grass at City Parks and Facilities.
- Renovates City Facilities as needed.
- Mechanical duties as needed.
- Perform all other tasks assigned by the Director and Assistant Director of Maintenance.
- Perform special assignments when assigned by Park Superintendent.
- Unlock and secure facility as needed.
- Ability to operate hand and power tools and light machinery.
- Ability to operate Zero turn mowers, weed eater and blowers.
- Pick up trash in parks.
- Prepare and paint facilities.
WTHI-TV also asked the city legal department about Scott's current employment status. He is on unpaid administrative leave.
An online database for the Vigo County Jail showed Scott was still in custody on February 13 with a $50,000 cash-only bond, no 10% allowed. A judge denied a bond reduction request on February 6.