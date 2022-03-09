Terre Haute Parks and Recreational Department hiring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Parks and Recreational Department is now accepting applicants for seasonal summer positions.
it is looking to hire lifeguards, pool managers, recreation staff, train operators, and concession stand workers. Dozens of new employees are needed to be able to fully operate.
There are some requirements you must meet in order to apply. These include being at least 16 years old and being lifeguard certified. If you are not certified - the park is offering training sessions from April 25th to the 29th. Re-certification courses are from May 13th to the 15th.
The director of recreations, Sara Turpen, encourages people to apply.
"So all our positions the majority of the time are outdoors which is super exciting for the summertime if you want to work outdoors. My first job was a lifeguard at a city pool and I loved being outdoors and I'm still learning the skills I learned from them to this day in my job. I would encourage anyone to work here" says Turpen.
