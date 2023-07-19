Terre Haute Parks and Recreation reveals renovations for Rea Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation board met Wednesday. One topic discussed was some renovations coming to Rea Park. This is just one of the parks in Terre Haute that is expected to see some upgrades.
Whether you like to hit the links or the courts, the park board revealed plans to restore a historic building where everyone can take advantage.
The Rea Park Clubhouse was built in 1925, making it almost 100 years old. But, over the years the building has lost it's luster from chipped paint to parts of it crumbling away. Local architects are planning to bring life back into it.
"We'll have new hvac systems. The building currently doesn't even have air conditioning - new lighting, new finishes. No more peeling paint. We'll also be having restrooms that are accessible on the main level. an ADA ramp so people can get up there," said Amanda Jukes, project architect with Sanders and Associates.
With these renovations, city architects plan to expand the building. This will allow for rentable space for events.
The clubhouse is only part one of a two part renovation. Updates to parking lots and tennis courts will follow in phase two.
Mayor Duke Bennett seems to be in favor of these future renovations.
"We put together a master plan for this park, and the clubhouse is just kinda the key to it - to get that started first. Then, the other projects will follow. It's an important asset that we have, that we need to take care of, but it's gonna have multi-functional versus what it is today," said Mayor Bennett.
Mayor Bennett says that the city is at a good spot financially to make quality of life projects happen. Herz-Rose, Fairbanks, and Deming are other parks that are also getting some treatment.
"Use ARPA funds. Use EDIT funds. Use future casino revenue towards the end of this project. We've got revenue sources to be able to handle all of these parks projects," said Bennett.
Those in the community seem to be on board as well. Mike Harding is the president of Friends of Rea Park Inc. Harding says there will even be some fundraisning efforts with quality of life in mind.
"It'll help our kids - our health, especially those living in the neighborhood just north of Rea Park, all on the south side as well. So, we're very happy to see this moving forward," said Harding.
The board hopes to finish bidding documents by the end of August. Bidding will start in September. Then the construction will start in late November.