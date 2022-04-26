 Skip to main content
Terre Haute park to see improvements this summer

Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department was awarded $250,000 in grant money.

The funding will go towards Brittlebank Park facility improvements.

Officials told News 10 that improvements include new pickleball courts, bleachers, new bathroom facilities, a parking lot expansion, a new playground, and a new basketball court.

The grant money comes from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Construction on Brittlebank Park will start soon.

