Terre Haute organizations gather at West Central Indiana Workforce Workshop to enhance workforce and employee retention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area businesses, schools, and organizations met at the Terre Haute Convention Center to learn about workforce development and employee retention.
It was all a part of the West Central Indiana Workforce Workshop.
The workshop provides employers with resources to strengthen the local workforce pipeline.
There, state and local leaders also spoke about how they hope to keep people working locally.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett explained there are several areas that need addressed in order to boost the workforce.
"By improving the quality of life, quality of place. We want this to be a fun, clean, safe community, low cost of living; all of those things go towards us being able to recruit people or keep people," Bennett said.
Bennett says leaders are trying to do that in different ways, including bringing more child care and housing.
The mayor says if you're in the market for a job, get in contact with the Workforce Development office at this link.