...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Terre Haute organization takes its Next Step as a non-profit

  Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Next Step Key Foundation took its next step as a non-profit.

Next Step is a faith-based non-profit with the goal of helping people recover from addiction.

The organization held a ground-breaking ceremony for additions to its current location at 619 Washington Avenue here in Terre Haute.

Additions included office and meeting spaces.

We spoke with a counselor at Next Step about why these additions were so important for the organization.

"We've expanded our team considerably in the last year, and also, we say, unfortunately, the number of residents. But we're certainly grateful to be here. So the need is great," Andy Smith said.

Smith reports that the organization's team has doubled in size already. He says the addition will help the organization expand its team further.

