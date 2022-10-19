Terre Haute organization takes its Next Step as a non-profit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Next Step Key Foundation took its next step as a non-profit.
Next Step is a faith-based non-profit with the goal of helping people recover from addiction.
The organization held a ground-breaking ceremony for additions to its current location at 619 Washington Avenue here in Terre Haute.
Additions included office and meeting spaces.
We spoke with a counselor at Next Step about why these additions were so important for the organization.
"We've expanded our team considerably in the last year, and also, we say, unfortunately, the number of residents. But we're certainly grateful to be here. So the need is great," Andy Smith said.
Smith reports that the organization's team has doubled in size already. He says the addition will help the organization expand its team further.