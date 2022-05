TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center says its Nalox box added at its recovery location saw higher than expected use in its first month.

People in the community helped themselves to 31 doses of Narcan in April. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Hamilton Center started offering the Nalox Box at WIN Recovery to meet the need it saw in the community.

WIN Recovery is located west of the Vigo County courthouse on 1st Street between Ohio and Cherry.