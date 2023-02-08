Terre Haute officials are looking to help food deserts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many areas of Terre Haute face limited access to healthy and nutritional food, but city officials are looking for ways to bring relief to these food deserts.
A plan to help local food deserts has not been set in stone just yet. However, Mayor Duke Bennett proposed the idea of using pandemic relief money to stabilize food supply.
Mayor Bennett has proposed using 500,000 dollars to help with food stability in different areas of Terre Haute. It seems to be targeted towards strengthening local food-banks. Catholic Charities Food-bank is pretty close to the Ryves district in Terre Haute.
"We have a lot of food deserts in our community. Many of those are actually up around the avenues area, the Ryves neighborhood area, very close to where we are standing right now," said Assistant Director of Catholic Charities, Jennifer Tames.
Tames says that people in these neighborhoods just don't have access to a full grocery store with nutritional food. She also says there's a clear connection between areas with a high population of low-income houses and food deserts.
"There's a lot of commonality between those areas where we see our neighbors coming from and living who come to receive emergency food assistance from Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food-bank or our partner agencies. Those same neighborhoods that don't have access to those grocery stores, to be able to go out and get nutritious food on their own," Tames said.
Catholic Charities is responsible for providing 4 million pounds of food throughout 7 counties in West Central Indiana. That equates to around 3.2 million meals for more than 32,000 people. However, there are around 45 thousand people who are food insecure.
"One in five children in our communities are food insecure. That can impact not only their development and health today, but that can have long-term impacts on their physical and cognitive development that can last an entire lifetime," said Tames.
The goal is to help people lead a happy and healthy lifestyle with nutritious food. Tames says the more we can do now, the better the community will be for years to come.
"Really what that means is, moving people out of food insecurity to being food secure,” said Tames.
