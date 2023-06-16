Terre Haute officially kicks off Juneteenth weekend celebrations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community honored the end of slavery in the U.S with a celebration at Charlie's Pub and Grub.
It was night was filled with live music for friends and families to enjoy.
"It's so good to see the community come together on such a great occasion amongst friends and family," said Daniel Shouse, co-founder of Terre Haute Day. "You know, the multiculturalism of Terre Haute. It's really a beautiful occasion. A serendipitous event."
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
In Terre Haute, different groups will be hosting a series of events over the weekend.
Celebrations will continue Saturday with a family-friendly event at Booker T. Washington from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will focus on celebrating the history of Juneteenth, while promoting future opportunities for those in the community.