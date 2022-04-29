Terre Haute officers honored in Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a night of recognition for the Terre Haute Police Department.
Friday marked the 31st Annual Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner Sponsored by First Financial Bank.
It was held at The Main Event. News 10's Susan Dinkel was one of the hosts for the event.
The Michael Dinkel Memorial Award was presented to Molly Meeks and Ernie Meeks.
Chief Shawn Keen presented posthumously to the family of Greg Ferency the Combat Cross, Medal of Honor and Officer of the Year for 2021.
See the full list of those honored below.
Terre Haute Police Department Commendation Awards
Combat Cross: Detective Greg Ferency
Medal of Honor Award: Detective Greg Ferency
2021 Officer of the Year: Detective Greg Ferency
Mike Dinkel Memorial Award: Molly Meeks and Ernie Meeks
Exceptional Service Award
20 Years: Lt. Stephen Lockard; Sgt. Dale Blunk; Det. Jimmie Richardson;
Ofc. Jonathan Vandevender
25 Years: Sgt. Charles Burress; Dets. Julia Piety, Farron Stevens
30 Years: Ofc. Pete Frederick
2021 Civilian Service Award
Yainee Boyd, Alicia Fortune, Dollie Mundy and Cami Scott
2021 Police Achievement
Lt. Jason Czupryn
Unit Citation
Lt. Stephen Lockard; Sgts. Ryan Adamson and Chris Gallagher; Dets. Kurt Brinegar, Josh Loudermilk and Brad Rumsey
Individual Grand Cordon
Sgt. Adam Loudermilk
Grand Cordon
Lt. Marc Phillips; Sgts. Dave Rafter, James Ribolla (x2), Justin Sears; Ofcs. Christopher Alexander, Vasco Billberry, Justin Duke, John Goldner, Jacob Low, Bryan McKinney, Tyeson Mundy and Ryan Plasse
Meritorious Service
Ofc. Cameron Diekhoff
Lifesaving Award
Sgt. Adam Loudermilk; Ofcs. Dustin Cawthon, Justin Duke, Brian Hall, Ryan Plasse
Gallantry Star
Ofcs. Vasco Billberry, JR Gibbs, Alan James and Cody Tidd