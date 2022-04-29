 Skip to main content
Terre Haute officers honored in Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate after dead body found in Terre Haute city hall basement, suicide suspected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a night of recognition for the Terre Haute Police Department.

Friday marked the 31st Annual Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner Sponsored by First Financial Bank.

It was held at The Main Event. News 10's Susan Dinkel was one of the hosts for the event.

The Michael Dinkel Memorial Award was presented to Molly Meeks and Ernie Meeks.

Chief Shawn Keen presented posthumously to the family of Greg Ferency the Combat Cross, Medal of Honor and Officer of the Year for 2021.

See the full list of those honored below.

 

Terre Haute Police Department Commendation Awards

 

Combat Cross: Detective Greg Ferency

 Medal of Honor Award: Detective Greg Ferency

 2021 Officer of the Year: Detective Greg Ferency

 Mike Dinkel Memorial Award: Molly Meeks and Ernie Meeks

 Exceptional Service Award

20 Years: Lt. Stephen Lockard; Sgt. Dale Blunk; Det. Jimmie Richardson; 

                    Ofc. Jonathan Vandevender

25 Years: Sgt. Charles Burress; Dets. Julia Piety, Farron Stevens

30 Years: Ofc. Pete Frederick

 

2021 Civilian Service Award 

Yainee Boyd, Alicia Fortune, Dollie Mundy and Cami Scott 

 

2021 Police Achievement 

Lt. Jason Czupryn

Unit Citation

Lt. Stephen Lockard; Sgts. Ryan Adamson and Chris Gallagher; Dets. Kurt Brinegar, Josh Loudermilk and Brad Rumsey

 

Individual Grand Cordon

Sgt. Adam Loudermilk 

 

Grand Cordon

Lt. Marc Phillips; Sgts. Dave Rafter, James Ribolla (x2), Justin Sears; Ofcs. Christopher Alexander, Vasco Billberry, Justin Duke, John Goldner, Jacob Low, Bryan McKinney, Tyeson Mundy and Ryan Plasse

 

Meritorious Service

Ofc. Cameron Diekhoff

 

Lifesaving Award

Sgt. Adam Loudermilk; Ofcs. Dustin Cawthon, Justin Duke, Brian Hall, Ryan Plasse

 

Gallantry Star

Ofcs. Vasco Billberry, JR Gibbs, Alan James and Cody Tidd

