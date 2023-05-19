Terre Haute officers honored in annual award banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday night ceremony honored Terre Haute police officers.
It was part of the 32nd Annual Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner.
The banquet honors Terre Haute Police Officers for their service over the last year.
The event was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
See a full list of those honored below.
Terre Haute Police Department Commendation Awards
2022 Officer of the Year: Ptl. Adam Noel
Mike Dinkel Memorial Award: Shelley Klingerman
Exceptional Service Awards
20 Years: Capt. Michael Mikuly, Sgt. Brent Heaton, Det. Troy Pesavento
25 Years: Chief Shawn Keen, Dets. Martin Dooley and Brad Rumsey
30 Years: Lt. David Stamper
2022 Civilian Service Award: Margie Myers
2022 Police Achievement: Det. Josh Goldner
Individual Grand Cordon: Ptl. Anthony Damanis
Grand Cordon: Sgt. Jesse Chambers and Ptls. Hanna Atwood, Matt Hall and Jeff Knopp
Meritorious Service: Ptl. David Brewer
Lifesaving Award: Det. Troy Pesavento and Ptls. Hanna Atwood, Brittany Coffman, Calvin Doan, Matt McBride, Bryan McKinney, Tyeson Mundy and Adam Noel (2)
Combat Cross: Ptl. Adam Noel
2022 THPD Retirees were also recognized for their service.
Members of the Terre Haute Police Awards and Recognition Committee are Adam Loudermilk, President; Josh Loudermilk, Vice President; Jeff Pupilli, Secretary; David Brewer, Justin Gant, Jardale “JR” Gibbs, Brian Hall, Daniel Johnson, and Marc Phillips.