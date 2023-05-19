 Skip to main content
Terre Haute officers honored in annual award banquet

  • Updated
Police banquet
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday night ceremony honored Terre Haute police officers.

It was part of the 32nd Annual Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner.

The banquet honors Terre Haute Police Officers for their service over the last year.

The event was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center.

See a full list of those honored below.

 

Terre Haute Police Department Commendation Awards

2022 Officer of the Year: Ptl. Adam Noel

Mike Dinkel Memorial Award: Shelley Klingerman

 Exceptional Service Awards

20 Years: Capt. Michael Mikuly, Sgt. Brent Heaton, Det. Troy Pesavento

25 Years: Chief Shawn Keen, Dets. Martin Dooley and Brad Rumsey

30 Years: Lt. David Stamper

2022 Civilian Service Award: Margie Myers

2022 Police Achievement: Det. Josh Goldner

Individual Grand Cordon: Ptl. Anthony Damanis

Grand Cordon: Sgt. Jesse Chambers and Ptls. Hanna Atwood, Matt Hall and Jeff Knopp

Meritorious Service: Ptl. David Brewer

Lifesaving Award: Det. Troy Pesavento and Ptls. Hanna Atwood, Brittany Coffman, Calvin Doan, Matt McBride, Bryan McKinney, Tyeson Mundy and Adam Noel (2)

Combat Cross: Ptl. Adam Noel

2022 THPD Retirees were also recognized for their service.

Members of the Terre Haute Police Awards and Recognition Committee are Adam Loudermilk, President; Josh Loudermilk, Vice President; Jeff Pupilli, Secretary; David Brewer, Justin Gant, Jardale “JR” Gibbs, Brian Hall, Daniel Johnson, and Marc Phillips.

