Terre Haute North senior receives Eagle Scout recognition for beautifying the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local student just received an impressive honor!
George Shagley is a senior at Terre Haute North High School. He just finished his final project to become an Eagle Scout!
Now, it gets even better...
He chose to donate his time to the city of Terre Haute. He worked to beautify Gilbert Park, along with landscaping the area!
Shagley has been working towards the Eagle Scout title since he was in kindergarten.
He says it has been a very rewarding journey, and that receiving this honor means the world to him!
"It means to be dedicated to your community, being a good person, moral, upstanding...doing good for others," Shagley said.
Shagley leaves for college in the Fall.
He says he plans to get a good education and continue to help others!
You can check out his work over at Gilbert Park.