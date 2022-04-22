Terre Haute North Patriots rack in 17,000 hours of community service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have our final community service progress report to share with you. This time News 10 caught up with the Terre Haute North Patriots!
Here is a little background on this project...
Right before the school year started last fall, Superintendent Rob Haworth challenged all three of the high schools to collectively complete 50,000 thousand hours of community service.
As of this week, we know the West Vigo Vikings have accumulated 13,000 hours, Terre Haute South has achieved 22,000 hours, and when it comes to the north side -- they have completed 17,000 hours of giving back!
Students from Terre Haute North organized a harvest party, served food at area soup kitchens, and put together hygiene goodie bags for neighbors in need.
When you total up all three schools, 52,000 hours have been completed! That surpasses Haworth's challenge, and the school year is not even over yet.
One junior at Terre Haute North says this challenge has connected her to the community.
"Because you just see so many different people, and you get to meet new people. I guess that is just the best thing that comes out of community service -- getting to know new people," Junior Lilly Jensen said.
The Terre Haute North Leadership Club spear-headed the school's community involvement.
They hope to make an even bigger impact next year.