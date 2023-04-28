Terre Haute North hosted Otter Creek Middle Schoolers to help ease the transition to high school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For many students, the school year is coming to a close, and now's the time to prepare for what's next.
Middle schoolers from Otter Creek visited Terre Haute North Friday to see firsthand what it's like before transitioning over the next semester.
A group of high schoolers took the time to mentor these younger students.
It was all a part of the high school's Leadership Academy, a program sponsored by the Terre Haute Chick-Fil-A.
The experience was all to combat high school drop-out rates by helping incoming students find their place.
"Basically, we just want to expose them to everything that North has to offer here and all the different opportunities that it can bring," Terre Haute North senior Lilly Jensen said.
Lilly shared that her favorite part of the day was sharing her pride for being a Patriot.