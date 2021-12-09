Terre Haute North Dance Marathon to raise money for Riley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Terre Haute North students are raising money Riley Children's Hospital.
They are doing this via a gift-wrapping event and Dance Marathon.
The gifts along with proceeds go to Riley Children's Hospital.
Shirts and other clothing items are gifts that organizers say are needed.
The gift wrapping portion of the event is Sunday from noon to 4:00 pm.
Donations can be dropped off at the school for the event.
The Dance Marathon portion of the event will be on February 4.
Event staff say it is the best time of year to get in the giving spirit.
"Benefiting Riley is something that is not only special to me personally, but to our school and I think it's a good cause. And it's a great time of year to get the word out and to help north and to help other students learn that we can give back to those who don't necessarily give back to those who don't have what we have," said Terre Haute North Dance Marathon president Maureen Barrett.
The group's goal is to raise over $10,000 this year.
Last year they say they raised over $14,000.