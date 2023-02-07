Terre Haute North bass fishing team helping a student beyond sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High School bass fishing started in Vigo County four years ago. When it first began, nobody could have imagined the impact it would go on to me.
Especially not Zander Ashley.
Ashley was a freshman at Terre Haute North high school in 2018, struggling to make it to school every day because he did not have anything to look forward to.
It was then that Ashley asked Bill Berry, the fishing coach, if he could join the new team.
Right away, both Ashley and Berry noticed a shift in his attendance. Fast forward to today, and Zander is a four-year varsity fisherman who has graduated high school early. It is something that he says was always a goal.
"It has always been on my plan," he said. "I was running a little short because I had two credits that I had to do so they gave me online classes. Terre Haute North really helped me out, the most that I have ever achieved."
Sports can be used as someone's way to escape but in this situation it was Zander's way to stay on track. Berry says Ashley left a lasting impact at Terre Haute North.
"Zander Ashley is the epitome of our team," he said. "He has been there since the start so I would consider him one of the founding fathers of the Terre Haute North bass fishing team."
After a slow start to his high school education, Ashley graduated after the first semester of his senior year. Something that Berry always knew he could do.
"I am so happy that he graduated high school," he said. "He had it in him all the time. He has done a great job on the bass fishing team, he has lettered for four straight years. We are going to miss him next year."
For Ashley, the benefits of fishing go far beyond helping him with school.
"Fishing...it just helped me so much through my high school years," he said. "Just me having fun because I usually don't get to have fun. It is a new experience.
Zander says that he intends to continue his fishing career after his high school career is over.