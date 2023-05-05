Terre Haute Night Market offers music, food, fun, and a chance for local vendors to grow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local vendors came together for the Terre Haute Night Market on 7th and Wabash. It's a great night to get out and have a good time! But for local businesses it's an opportunity to make connections and grow.
Grant and Jeniffer Anderson are the co-owners of a small business called Uptown Common. They're just one of the 12 vendors here at the Terre Haute Night Market.
"I started doing macrame in 2019. Then, Grant added leather in 2020 so we've been doing this since then,” said Jennifer Anderson.
Everything you see here is made by hand by the Andersons. Their business is based out of Brownsburg, Indiana, and they say that it's their passion. But, they do not have a brick and mortar location. They say events like this help out a lot.
"If I had a storefront in Brownsburg, Indiana, I probably wouldn't run into a single person that's here tonight so we get to travel around and come to our customers instead of asking them to come to us. So these are awesome," said Grant Anderson.
Organizers of the event say that this is not an annual event, instead it is a recurring event. People can come out to enjoy music, food, bubbles, and even baby goats- all while celebrating small businesses.
"Entrepreneurs are such a vital - important piece to our economic ecosystem. So, we really wanted to support them and highlight them. And encouraging anybody who is aspiring to be an entrepreneur to do it. You have community support," said Laken Richardson, event organizer.
And with this support, the Andersons are looking forward to the future.
"It's picking up so it evens out. We also operate our own market like this where we live and we do other related things," said the Andersons.
