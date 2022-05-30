Terre Haute NAACP meets to discuss injustice in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute NAACP is working to educate more people about injustice in the Wabash Valley.
The "Facing Injustice Organization" hosted a discussion at Fairbanks Park.
It was centered around the George Ward memorial.
We've told you before, George Ward was lynched near the Wabash River in 1901.
The organization hopes to open the conversation about injustice and inform residents about Terre Haute's history.
The group is currently planning a trip to Montgomery, Alabama.
