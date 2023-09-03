Terre Haute McDonald's locations to host education foundation fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ordering a meal from McDonald's Wednesday will help the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The organization is partnering with Terre Haute's five McDonald’s restaurants for a city-wide fundraiser on September 6.
A percentage of the day's sales, both in-store and on the McDonald’s app, will go toward the education foundation.
The foundation will use the money to enhance learning opportunities at Vigo County schools.
“These funds will be used to help teachers infuse their classrooms with creativity, innovation and hands-on learning opportunities through classroom and school wide grants and district wide programs," said Jane Templeton Nichols, Executive Director of the Vigo County Education Foundation. "This gift is truly an investment - an investment in our community's most valuable resource, the education of our children."