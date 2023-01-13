Terre Haute man sentenced to federal prison time on gun and drug charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will serve federal prison time after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges.
The Department of Justice says 30-year-old Emmanuel Dareon Jones has been sentenced to over 11 years for the distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Court documents say in July 2018, Jones sold 4.5 grams of cocaine. In September of the same year, Jones was pulled over after leaving his home. Police said they found over $12,500 in cash on him.
Jones had previously been convicted of four drug-related felonies. These convictions meant he could not own a gun.
While searching his home, police said they found a loaded handgun, a tactical 12-gauge shotgun, and an assault-style rifle with a 30-round magazine.
Police also found a vacuum seal machine, loose marijuana, a digital scale, and several bulk packaging materials in the kitchen.
In the bedroom, officers found a box of multiple vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. Officers found a safe containing two Crown Royal bags full of $100 bills and other stacks of $100 bills.
Jones told police the Crown Royal bags each had $50,000 inside. In total, police found $134,500 and around six pounds of pot.
During a recorded interview, Jones told police the marijuana and guns belonged to him. He also said he was selling pot for $125 per ounce.