Terre Haute man sentenced after 2020 stand-off conviction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge sentenced a man on Tuesday in a case that led to a 2020 police stand-off in Terre Haute.

Terryon Golliday received a nine-year prison sentence. With credit for time served, he has over four years left.

In June, a jury found him guilty of criminal confinement.

In May 2020, a woman said Golliday broke through the door of the house they were both living in.

The woman told police Golliday said she wouldn't make it if she tried to leave. That" sparked a stand-off with police.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor argued for the maximum 16-year sentence.

He pointed to Golliday's criminal history and lack of remorse, as well as the victim's impact statement.

Golliday's lawyer said his criminal history was only a misdemeanor. He also highlighted Golliday's military service.

Golliday has asked for a public defender to appeal the sentence.