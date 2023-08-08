 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Terre Haute man sentenced after 2020 stand-off conviction

Terryon Golliday

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge sentenced a man on Tuesday in a case that led to a 2020 police stand-off in Terre Haute.

Terryon Golliday received a nine-year prison sentence. With credit for time served, he has over four years left.

In June, a jury found him guilty of criminal confinement.

In May 2020, a woman said Golliday broke through the door of the house they were both living in.

The woman told police Golliday said she wouldn't make it if she tried to leave. That" sparked a stand-off with police.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor argued for the maximum 16-year sentence.

He pointed to Golliday's criminal history and lack of remorse, as well as the victim's impact statement.

Golliday's lawyer said his criminal history was only a misdemeanor. He also highlighted Golliday's military service.

Golliday has asked for a public defender to appeal the sentence.

