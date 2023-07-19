Terre Haute man receives home detention after 2022 shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man involved in a 2022 Terre Haute shooting has been sentenced to home detention and probation.

In July of last year, police arrested John Lyman. Officials at the time said he fired several shots into a home and car belonging to his son. This was because his son had not answered his phone or responded to text messages.

Lyman took off but was arrested a few hours later.

He was originally charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, burglary of a dwelling, criminal recklessness and intimidation using a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office said Lyman would serve eight years of home detention.

Lyman pleaded guilty to Burglary, Criminal Recklessness and Intimidation. Under the agreement, Lyman faced a possible sentence of up to 12 years.

During sentencing, the victims and prosecutor's office both said Lyman should be sentenced to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said that this crime of "violence, terror and rage" should end in a prison sentence of 12 years. Roberts went on to say Vigo County Community Corrections found that Lyman was not appropriate for home detention or work release based on his violent charges.

The judge in the case, Charles Johnson, from Vigo Superior Court Division 1, said that Lyman had not been convicted of anything since 2006 and is his mother's caretaker.

The judge said, "his imprisonment would result in an undue hardship upon her (Lyman's mother) were mitigating circumstances.

The judge sentenced him to eight years of home detention and then four years of probation.

"Our priority has been and continues to be prosecution of gun related and violent crimes," said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. "We will continue to aggressively prosecute these crimes with the intent that violent offenders spend time in prison."