Terre Haute man killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was killed in crash Friday night.
Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier said deputies attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle near U.S. Highway 41 and County Road 900 S just before 7 p.m.
Deputies said the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase northbound on Highway 41, going at times faster than 95 mph.
The Sheriff identified the driver as 31-year-old Stephen Kellams of Terre Haute.
He was killed after police say he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail near County Road 600 W. That's north of Lyford.
The Sheriff said Kellams was not wearing a helmet and a toxicology screening will be conducted during the autopsy.
Police had to shut down Highway 41 to manage the scene. Traffic was re-routed through Mecca or Clinton.