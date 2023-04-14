 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terre Haute man killed in Parke County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Parke County crash

Image at the scene of crash in Parke County 

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was killed in crash Friday night.

Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier said deputies attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle near U.S. Highway 41 and County Road 900 S just before 7 p.m.

Deputies said the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase northbound on Highway 41, going at times faster than 95 mph.

The Sheriff identified the driver as 31-year-old Stephen Kellams of Terre Haute.

He was killed after police say he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail near County Road 600 W. That's north of Lyford.

The Sheriff said Kellams was not wearing a helmet and a toxicology screening will be conducted during the autopsy.

Police had to shut down Highway 41 to manage the scene. Traffic was re-routed through Mecca or Clinton.

Recommended for you